Setback for Congress in Kumaon as Dinesh Kunjwal quits party, joins UKD

Garhwal Post Bureau

Almora, 10 Aug: Barely a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to Uttarakhand, the party suffered a major jolt in Kumaon as senior party leader Govind Singh Kunjwal’s nephew Dinesh Kunjwal has quit the Congress and joined the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD). The development comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, at a time when the political parties are working to strengthen their organisational base.

Dinesh Kunjwal’s move is being seen as a significant shift in the politics of Jageshwar constituency, where he was accompanied by a large number of Congress workers who also crossed over to UKD. His decision has drawn attention because of his close relationship and association with the Kunjwal family, which has long been a prominent face in Congress politics. Govind Singh Kunjwal, a former Assembly Speaker and minister, has held a distinct position in state politics, and the departure of a family member is being viewed as a political and organisational setback for the party.

Jageshwar has traditionally been considered a stronghold of the Congress, but Dinesh Kunjwal’s entry into UKD has raised questions over the party’s continued influence in the region. Political observers believe his decision may impact the local organisation and supporters of the Congress. UKD, which has been attempting to regain its lost ground in Uttarakhand’s regional politics, is expected to benefit from the association of a member of the Kunjwal family, especially in a constituency where Congress has enjoyed dominance.

There is further speculation that following Dinesh Kunjwal’s move, some local party leaders and supporters of the Congress may also shift towards UKD. In that case, the development can potentially dent the traditional vote bank of the Congress in Jageshwar, which is one of the last remaining bastions of the party. The development has heightened political activity in Jageshwar, with indications that the constituency’s political landscape may undergo further changes in the run‑up to the Assembly elections.