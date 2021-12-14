Several adjournments in House on last day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Dec: On the third day of the winter session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, heated debate was seen over notices of breach of privilege served by the MLAs. Along with the opposition, some MLAs of the ruling party wanted to know that what action has been taken on the decisions given by the bench earlier in the cases of breach of privilege. Qazi Nizamuddin led the discussion on the issue. Later the House also passed the bills that had been tabled yesterday were also passed and the demands for the grants were also passed. During the discussion on the privilege notices, the opposition members also alleged that the officials did not listen to the words of the public representatives. The proceedings of the House were adjourned thrice in this regard. The opposition staged a walkout from the house, saying that the requirement of quorum was not fulfilled. At that time only four MLAs of the ruling party were present in the house. A long discussion was also held on the Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of Independence. The opposition members Pritam Singh, Qazi Nizamuddin, Harish Dhami and Mamta Rakesh alleged that the treasury members were claiming as if all the development in India had happened in past 7 years only but the fact was that all had played a role in the independence and in the post independence development. Some arguments also happened between Pritam Singh and Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal. Qazi Nizamuddin also demanded inquiry into all allegations of corruption since the formation of the state and also accused the government of sitting over the Lok Ayukta Bill in all the five years. For most part of the day, Deputy Speaker Rahgunath Singh Negi chaired the proceedings.