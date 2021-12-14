Dave calls on people to lead pious life

By Our Staff Reporter

Sojat (PALI), 14 Dec: Former Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Laxminarayan Dave, while addressing a function on the occasion of the inauguration of the ‘Srimali Brahmin Samaj Muktidham Main Gate’, called upon the people to utilise their human birth by devoting it to good karma and living a life of ‘uccha sanskaras’ (high character).

He said that human birth is a rare opportunity and it ought to be fully made good use of by engaging in Punya Karmas. He said people ought to learn from the teachings and sanskaras imparted by the elders of the family and also engage in generosity and charity. He also called upon them to lead a pious life.

MLA Shobha Chauhan said that charity and ‘punya karmas’ of any person always left an unforgettable impression on the lives of others. The main gate of the Muktidham has been constructed by Rakesh Dave and Jitesh Dave in memory of their mother, the late Urmila Devi. Apart from the main gate, a bathing place, and a tin shed for the Mahadev Temple were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Among those present were Chakravarti Singh, Garhwal Post Editor/Publisher and Actor Satish Sharma, former MLA Madan Rathore, District Women Congress, Pali, President, Aishwarya Sankhla, Chairman, Nagar Palika, Sojat, Jugal Kishore Nikum, Retired IPS, Sampat Vyas, Pankaj Trivedi, Gajendra Soni, Hemant Choudhary, Rakesh Dave, Jitesh Dave and Members of Dave Family.