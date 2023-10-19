SFA Championships witness Yogasana, Football thrills and Kabaddi finals

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Day 8 of the SFA Championships in Dehradun brought a whirlwind of sports activities and competitions that had athletes and spectators, alike, on the edge of their seats. With the kickoff of Yogasana, Kabaddi Finals, and exciting developments in Football, the day was a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

The day began with the inaugural Yogasana competitions. The event brought together Girls from U14 to U19 and Boys from U14 and U17 categories to showcase their flexibility, balance and strength. With 53 participants on day one, Yogasana proved to be a delightful addition to the SFA Championships, encouraging inner calm amidst competitive fervour.

Tanishka and Avishi, participants in the U-14 and U-17 girls Yogasana category, shared their enthusiasm, “The SFA Championships was so much fun! We loved doing yoga and everything else at the event. It was a great experience for young people, and we think everyone should try it.”

The highly anticipated Kabaddi Finals took place with athletes in the U-19 and U-17 categories displaying their determination and prowess. Kabaddi enthusiasts were treated to thrilling matches that left the audience at the edge of their seats. The U-19 Boys for kabaddi saw the best action between Acharyakulam vs Gurunanak Mission Public School, whereas the battle for gold in the U-17 Boys kabaddi had KV No. 2, SOI, fighting it out with Acharyakulam.

Football matches continued to captivate the audience, with Maharana Pratap College securing a resounding victory and claiming gold in the U-12 boys’ category. In the U-10 boys’ category, Army Public School emerged triumphant, showcasing their exceptional talent and unparalleled teamwork.

Only 3 days to go, before Dehradun crowns their “number one school in sports”!

