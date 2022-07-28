SGRR Public School alumna Prachi Shrivastav succeeds in CA Exam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jul: An ex-student of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Talab Branch, has brought laurels to her school as well as the SGRR Education Mission by passing the Chartered Accountant Exam. She has given credit for her success to her teachers, parents and colleagues. Prachi Shrivastav said that the quality education and disciplined atmosphere of SGRR plays a significant role. She said that this positive atmosphere aids overall holistic personality development of the students, boys as well as girls. Chairman of Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission, Mahant Devendra Das has congratulated and showered his blessings on ex-student Prachi Shrivastav.

Principal of SGRR Public School, Talab Branch, Kavita Singh disclosed that Prachi Shrivastav performed with flying colours when she passed out of Class XII in 2017 with 95.8% marks. She had scored 169 out of 200 marks in CPT (Common Proficiency Test) and 627 out of 800 marks in IPCC (Integrated Professional Competence Course) in 2018. She has secured All India Rank (AIR) 9th, which is a very significant achievement. She said that Prachi Shrivastav has brought fame to her school by qualifying the Chartered Accountant (CA) Examination. She wished Prachi a bright future.