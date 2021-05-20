Shatrughna Singh appointed Chief Advisor to CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: As indicated by Garhwal Post, senior IAS Officer Shatrughna Singh has been appointed as Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

The appointment order was today issued today under the signature of Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. Singh joined today and later made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

It may be recalled that Singh had resigned as Chief Information Commissioner of Uttarakhand yesterday and, immediately after his resignation, speculation had begun on his joining Team Tirath Singh Rawat as an adviser.

Former Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh was due to retire from the State Information Commission in November. It may be recalled that Singh had in the past served as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, taking over after the retirement of Rakesh Sharma. He has also served at the Centre on deputation and as Joint Secretary and, later, as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under two different Prime Ministers, namely Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Singh’s appointment is on a non-cadre co-terminus post created especially to accommodate him and will remain valid till 28 February, 2022, or till the time the CM so decides.