‘She for STEM’ Fellowship empowers rural aspirations in Ranikhet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ranikhet, 2 Sep: Taking a confident stride towards educational equity and scientific empowerment, Government PG College, Ranikhet organised a book distribution ceremony under the ‘She for STEM – Kalpana Fellowship’ programme on Monday. The initiative, designed to connect rural students with cutting-edge scientific opportunities, marks a transformative chapter in the region’s journey toward inclusive education in STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Present on the occasion was the College Principal, Prof Pushpesh Pandey, who personally handed over academic materials and books to the selected girl students. He emphasised, “When rural girls are given the right direction and encouragement, there’s no limit to what they can achieve. This fellowship opens the door to possibilities that were once out of reach.”

Dr Bharat Pandey, Coordinator of the She for STEM initiative, and Dr CS Pant, Co-Coordinator, highlighted the programme’s core mission. Dr Pant elaborated on how the Kalpana Fellowship helps students envision their career paths, explore real-world scientific disciplines, and engage with global mentors. Dr Pandey added, “This is more than a book distribution—it’s a launchpad. We want these girls to see themselves not just as students, but as future scientists, innovators, and leaders.”

Several faculty members including Dr Brijesh Joshi, Dr Dheeraj Khati, Dr Nidhi Pandey, Dr Parul Bhardwaj, Dr Himani, Dr Nidhi Sharma, and Dr Garima lent their wholehearted support, encouraging the students to embrace science with curiosity, confidence, and commitment.

The Kalpana Fellowship—a flagship initiative of VigyanShaala International—is a national leadership programme for young women in science. It features a 12-week guided career incubator, capstone research projects, global scientist interactions, and hands-on sessions in resume writing, SOP development, and career navigation. Entirely free of cost and valued at Rs 35,000 per student, the programme has already impacted over 11,000 girl students across India.

Supported by reputed institutions such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), AICTE, and NITI Aayog, many of the programme’s alumni have secured positions in prestigious universities and research institutions, both in India and abroad.

In a remote and hilly region like Ranikhet, where access to advanced academic resources is often a challenge, the She for STEM programme is not just a scholarship—it is a catalyst for social transformation. It redefines what is possible for young women from rural backgrounds, enabling them to dream beyond boundaries and enter the global stage of science with confidence.

Through this initiative, Ranikhet’s daughters are not just being uplifted—they’re being equipped to lead.