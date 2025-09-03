International Film Festival of Shimla to host exclusive ‘BACHPAN’ screenings for Children

Garhwal Post Bureau

Shimla, 2 Sep: The 11th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) has announced a special initiative, titled ‘BACHPAN’, an exclusive segment designed for children. This unique programme will run parallel to the main screenings of the festival, offering young audiences three days of engaging cinematic experiences from 5 to 7 September at the historic Gothic Theatre in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla.

Under the ‘BACHPAN’ banner, IFFS has curated a vibrant line-up of short films, documentaries, animations, and feature films that span multiple cultures, genres, and themes. The focus is not only on entertainment but also on education, creativity, and cultural exposure—instilling in children an early appreciation for the art of cinema.

Screenings will take place at the Gothic Theatre, Gaiety Theatre from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, creating an immersive atmosphere for children to experience the magic of films. The programme also includes interactive sessions with filmmakers, giving young viewers an invaluable opportunity to ask questions, explore storytelling processes, and understand the craft behind cinema.

“We are thrilled to offer this exclusive programme, ‘BACHPAN’, for children at the International Film Festival of Shimla,” said Pushp Raj Thakur, Festival Director, IFFS. “Our goal is to create a platform where young minds can explore the world of cinema, learn from industry experts, and be inspired to tell their own stories.”

By nurturing curiosity and creativity, the festival hopes to inspire the next generation of storytellers and foster a lifelong bond between children and cinema.

The 11th Edition of IFFS will showcase 163 films from 43 countries and 23 Indian states, reaffirming its place as one of India’s premier film festivals. Organised by Himalayan Velocity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and the Department of Language & Culture, Government of Himachal Pradesh, the festival has become a significant cultural event in the region, known for its diverse programming and commitment to independent cinema.