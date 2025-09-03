4 months of Char Dham Yatra 2025: Alarming Trend Shows 55 “Zero-Pilgrim Days”

By Anoop Nautiyal

Dehradun, 2 Sep: The first four months of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which began on 30 April 2025, have been extremely challenging for Uttarakhand. My colleagues and I have been monitoring and regularly analysing the government data and what we found is deeply worrying. As of 31 August 2025, there have been 55 “Zero-Pilgrim” days when not a single pilgrim could reach the Char Dham shrines. On another 89 days, the footfall remained below 1,000 pilgrims i.e. one to 1,000 pilgrims.

This is unprecedented. Yamunotri and Gangotri have been the worst affected. Yamunotri had 23 Zero-Pilgrim days and 30 days with one to 1,000 visitors. Gangotri faced 27 Zero-Pilgrim days and 9 days with sub-1,000 footfalls. In comparison, Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath recorded 3 and 2 Zero-Pilgrim days, respectively. The trend of low turnout with one to 1,000 pilgrims was visible in Hemkund Sahib (29 days), Kedarnath (19 days), and Badrinath (2 days) too.

These numbers clearly show the massive impact of extreme weather, landslides, and repeated disasters on our pilgrimage circuit. We all know that the Char Dham Yatra is one of the key backbones of our hill economy. Thousands of families, small businesses, and service providers depend on it. When the Yatra suffers, livelihoods collapse.

This year has shown that we can no longer focus on record-breaking pilgrim numbers as the key measure of success. Instead, Centre and State governments must invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, better roads, real-time weather systems, and disaster-safe shelters.

We also believe the state needs to provide urgent economic relief packages for those who have lost their income this season, especially new entrepreneurs, transporters, and service providers. As government and society, we need to be mindful about mental health concerns and societal stress that are real and growing.

For the long term, the only way forward is planning for resilience, not just numbers. The coming weeks will be a real test, especially with the Char Dham Yatra already suspended for five days in early September and major routes still damaged.

Summing up, and this is worth repeating, making the Yatra climate and disaster proof must become the guiding principle. This is the only path forward for us as a state, as stakeholders, as businesses, and as responsible citizens.