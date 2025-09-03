2614 students to receive degrees at IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025 

By Radhika Nagrath

Roorkee, 2 Sep: With 24 percent female students passing out this year from IIT Roorkee, the institution has taken a leap towards women empowerment in science and technology. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, will deliver the Convocation address to the passing out students. The event is to be held on 5 September. This was stated at a press conference held here today.

Celebrating its 25th convocation, IIT Roorkee has invited an array of dignitaries to the convocation ceremony. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Science and Technology will be the Chief Guest. Joining him will be Prof Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, as Guest of Honour, and Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Power. They will award the degrees to the passing out students.

Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT, said, “Dr. Jitendra Singh is a physician-turned-politician renowned for his distinguished academic and professional background in diabetes and endocrinology. Elected successively to the 16th, 17th and 18th Lok Sabha from Udhampur Constituency, he has held various key portfolios over the years. Students will benefit from his scientific insights.” ‌He added that the convocation is the celebration of the hard work and perseverance of the students and, also, signifies their transformation into future entrepreneurs and innovators.

Inviting the stakeholders to be a part of the Convocation Ceremony, Prof Udai Pratap Singh, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “We warmly welcome all stakeholders to join us in this Convocation Ceremony. Beyond celebrating the achievements of our graduating students, this occasion reflects IIT Roorkee’s 178-year legacy of excellence, innovation, and service to the nation. As the Institute continues to expand its global footprint in research, innovation, and education, we remain committed to nurturing future leaders and driving progress for society at large.”

Sharing information about the graduating class, Prof Navani, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, “This year, 2,614 students will be awarded degrees, comprising 1,267 undergraduates, 847 postgraduates, and 500 PhD scholars (including joint and dual degrees). Notably, among them are 602 female graduates, including 248 undergraduates, 176 postgraduates, and 178 PhD scholars. Each graduate stands as a testament to IIT Roorkee’s enduring legacy of knowledge, innovation, and societal impact.”

During the press conference at IIT, today, Prof KK Pant also launched a promotional video for the Convocation, highlighting the event’s details, the achievements of the institute, and the accomplishments of its students.