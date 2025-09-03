UCOST launches ‘She for STEM’ Cell to strengthen women’s participation in science

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: The Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) today launched the “She for STEM-Cell” at its headquarters under the leadership of Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST.

The Cell will serve as the central hub for the VigyanShaala–UCOST collaborative programme, ‘She for STEM’, which aims to inspire and mentor young women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The latest cohort has commenced with more than 800 students from over 30 colleges across Uttarakhand.

Present on the occasion were Dr Reema Pant from Technohub Pvt Ltd, and from VigyanShaala International – Dr Vijay Venugopalan, Bhuwan Joshi, and Rita Singh.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Pant said, “This initiative will empower young women in Uttarakhand to pursue STEM with confidence, guided mentorship, and a strong support system.”