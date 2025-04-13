Significant Breakthrough

Tahawwur Rana, the ‘Pakistani-Canadian’ now in NIA custody for his role in the 9/11 attacks, will hopefully provide crucial information to investigators not just about that particular incident but also the functioning of the Pakistani agencies sponsoring terror attacks against India. As an individual, he will face the consequences of his actions, which will be a small but significant victory for India. At the same time, however, it is far more important to gain a deep understanding of the eco-system that produces terrorists one after the other, who are conned into believing what they do will open the doors of Jannat to them.

Technically and strategically, India has come a long way since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Pakistan has been countered in numerous ways so that the scope of its actions has become severely limited. India has not hesitated to retaliate with vigorous intent, particularly since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. Pakistan is facing severe consequences of the all-round boycott by India – imploding in many ways as it can no longer channel outwards its people’s disenchantment with their miserable everyday existence.

Whatever the situation today, the harm caused by Pakistan’s brazen sponsorship of terrorism, particularly since the days of Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorship, cannot be forgotten. The thousands of victims, directly or indirectly, of terrorism – be it in Punjab, J&K, and other parts of India – deserve justice. The actions that will follow upon Rana’s revelations will play a significant part in this process.

It is equally important for people to remember that Pakistan got away with its criminal acts because of the misguided policy adopted by India in the past. Intellectuals and policymakers had for long conflated the terrorists’ acts with their desire to protect the minorities. Violence, be it perpetrated by individuals or mobs, was sought to be justified as the consequence of an all-prevalent victimhood. Even today, many political groupings cannot make the existential distinction between Indian and Pakistani Muslims. Thankfully, reality is catching up with everybody and every small victory in the form of a Rana being extradited serves as a lesson for those seeking to promote terrorist activity. Credit should also be given to the change in approach of the present US establishment on dealing with such extremists. Were it not for the sanctuary provided to Khalistanis and suchlike in countries like the US, Canada, UK, Australia, etc., the danger they present would have been greatly reduced. In the long run, they do harm even to their protectors. Trump, for one, realises that.