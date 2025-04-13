Gov highlights need to better promote Rajaji Tiger Reserve as tourism site

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Coco Rose, Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday. During the courtesy meeting, the Governor shared his recent experiences from his visit to the Tiger Reserve, describing it as an exceptionally rich site in terms of biodiversity, natural beauty, and ecological value.

During the interaction, the Governor obtained detailed information about ongoing wildlife conservation projects, initiatives to promote eco-tourism, and efforts related to environmental awareness campaigns within the reserve. They also discussed topics such as the infrastructure of the reserve, patrolling systems, monitoring mechanisms, and the involvement of local communities.

The Governor emphasised the need for greater promotion of sites like Rajaji Tiger Reserve to attract more domestic and international tourists, which would not only boost tourism in the state but also create new employment opportunities for the local population.