Delegation of ESM submits memo of demands to Minister Ganesh Joshi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Apr: A delegation of ex-servicemen police personnel met with Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi today at his camp office, here. During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting various issues related to their service conditions and benefits.

The ex-servicemen informed the Minister that they began serving in the state police department in the year 2001 but were formally regularised in the post of Constable only in 2008. Due to this delay, they were deprived not only of their rightful seniority, but also of the Old Pension Scheme and other departmental benefits.

The delegation demanded that all ex-servicemen police personnel who have been serving since 2001 should be granted the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme, and their service tenure should be counted from their initial date of appointment. This, they said, would ensure they receive appropriate seniority, promotions, and financial benefits.

Minister Ganesh Joshi listened to the delegation attentively and assured them that their concerns would be considered sympathetically. He emphasised that the services of ex-servicemen symbolise dedication to the nation, and the state government is committed to safeguarding their interests.

Among those present on the occasion were Saurav Aswal, Sarup Singh Chaudhary, Ramesh Chand Juyal, Badar Singh Negi, Mahavir Singh Mehar, Tej Singh Dhami, and Lalit Bahadur Chhetri, along with others.