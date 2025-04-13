Gov praises initiatives of ‘Golden Key Asha School’, Birpur

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Colonel Yogesh Upadhyay, Vice President of the Management Committee of Golden Key Asha School, Birpur, and Principal Samra Mirza called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. The school, run by the 14 Infantry Division in the Birpur Cantonment area, provides education to children with special needs, with more than 50 students currently enrolled.

During the meeting, they briefed the Governor on the school’s educational initiatives and efforts to make the children self-reliant. They also apprised him of the school’s requirements, which include a bus, a porta cabin, and the establishment of a dark room, seeking his support for the same.

The Governor assured them that efforts would be made to facilitate support for the school’s needs through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives from various organisations. He praised the dedication of the principal and special educators towards the holistic development of the children. He added that the efforts to provide a self-reliant and dignified life to children with special needs are truly noble, and society at large should actively participate in such causes.