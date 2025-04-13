SJA holds LKG Orientation 2025

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Apr: “Every great journey begins with a small step—and for the tiniest members of the SJA family, that step was filled with wonder, warmth, and welcome.”

The campus of St Joseph’s Academy echoed with laughter and excitement today as it opened its gates to welcome the newest learners—the fresh batch of LKG students accompanied by their excited parents.

Principal Bro Joseph M Joseph welcomed the seven new batches of LKG students and their parents to the grand day. Community leader Bro Astinus Kujur, and Bro JC Carroll, Junior School Coordinator Vimi Sondhi, Kindergarten Coordinator S Lepcha and the middle and senior coordinators were also present on the occasion.

The welcome address by Junior School Coordinator, Vimi Sondhi, resonated with the spirit of belonging and care that defines the SJA experience.

Joyful cheers filled the air as Class I students took the audience to an international cultural tour with their spirited dance performances. The Kindergarten Coordinator introduced the dedicated LKG faculty, helping parents connect with the nurturing hands that would guide their children, followed by a message from school counsellor, Trishma Vasudev, who guided parents on the importance of emotional readiness for both the child and the family.

Adding to the celebration, the UKG children delivered a vibrant dance performance that left the audience smiling and swaying to the beat.

Emphasising the school’s commitment to nurturing every child with care, Principal Bro Joseph delivered a thought-provoking address encouraging parents to remain active partners in their child’s learning journey. He reassured parents that every child would be guided with love and patience as they adjust to new surroundings and routines.

The Orientation ended on a high note with the School Song sung by the Junior School choir. As the programme concluded, each child was handed a colourful balloon and a sweet welcome hamper—a simple yet joyful reminder that school is not just a place to learn, but a home to grow.