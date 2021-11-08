Sikh delegation thanks Modi for ropeway project at Hemkund Sahib

Dehradun, 7 Nov: Representatives of various Gurdwaras of the state met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Saturday. The members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the Chief Minister for the Hemkund Saheb Ropeway.

They jointly presented a shawl to the Chief Minister and also congratulated him for this historic project.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal on constructing a ropeway for Hemkund Sahib was definitely a historic initiative. He said that this would make Hemkund Saheb’s journey easier in the coming times. The elderly and helpless persons in particular would get special benefits from it and they would be able to travel to Hemkund Saheb easily.

On this occasion, senior BJP leader Baljeet Sony, Gurdwara Singh Sabha President Gurbaksh Singh, Race Course Gurdwara Chief Granthi Jaspreet Singh, Nanaksar Gurdwara Chief Sewadar Satnam Singh, Gurdwara Dilaram President Gurvinder Singh, Patel Nagar Gurdwara Adyaksha, Tony Jolly, hotelier Rakesh Chugh, Gulzar Singh, Manpreet Batra, Surendra Singh, Inderjit Singh, Raman Chadha, etc., were present on the occasion.