SJVN signs agreement for 210 MW Luhri-1 HEP with Voith Hydro

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 12 Aug: SJVN Limited has entered into Contract Agreement for Electro Mechanical Works of 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with Voith Hydro (P) Ltd. The contract was signed in the presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SP Bansal, Director (Civil), Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical), Ravinder Kalra, Managing Director, Voith Hydro (P) Ltd, by SK Sood, GM (ECD), SJVN, and Raj Vidyarthi, Vice President, Voith.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the Electro Mechanical works amounting to Rs 420.28 crores, were awarded to Voith Hydro Pvt Ltd on 16 July, 2021. The same are to be completed in line with the Work Schedule of the Project, which is targeted for commissioning by 24 May, 2025. He added that the Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works have already been awarded on 24 November, 2020, and construction activities on the same are in full swing.

Luhri Hydro Electric Project -1 is a run-of the river scheme with diurnal storage and Dam-Toe surface Power House in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. The total capacity of the project is 210 MW, having 4 Kaplan Turbines with 2 Main units of 80 MW and 2 Auxiliary units of 25 MW each. The cost of the Project is Rs 1810.56 crores and has the potential to generate 758 million units of electricity annually.

The Voith Group is a leading global technology company with headquarters in Germany. The company is a pioneer in designing, manufacturing, supply and execution of Mechanical Engineering products with specialisation in Electro-Mechanical components of Power Projects.