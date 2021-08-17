SJVN takes Gigantic Leap in Renewable Energy – Bags 200 MW Solar Project in Bihar

SHIMLA, 14 Aug: SJVN has bagged 200 MW Grid connected Solar PV Power Project in Bihar. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that the Company bagged the Project through Open Competitive Tariff Bidding Process for quoted capacity of 200 MW @ INR 3.11 /Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis during e-Reverse Auction held on 13.08.2021.

SJVN participated in Tariff based competitive Bidding Process for Solar Project of capacity 200 MW floated by Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) wherein three other bidders also participated.

He further informed that the tentative cost of Construction and Development of this Project is INR 1000 Crores. The project is expected to generate 420.48 MU in the 1st year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10512 MU. The PPA shall be signed between BREDA and SJVN for 25 years.

Sharma further added that presently, SJVN has a total Installed Capacity of 2016.5 MW which includes 2 Hydro Power Plants of 1912 MW and 4 Renewable Power Plants of 104.5 MW (Two Solar Plant of 6.9 MW and 2 Wind Plants of 97.6 MW). Earlier, SJVN had bagged two Solar Projects totalling 145 MW in the State of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Both these Solar Projects were bagged through Open Competitive Bidding. With this recent allotment of 200 MW, SJVN now has 345 MW of Solar Projects under execution. He stated that all these Solar Projects are scheduled to be commissioned by March 2022, which shall be a gigantic leap for SJVN’s Renewable Capacity.

Government of India has envisaged the vision of Power to All 24X7 and has set a target of 175 GW of Renewables, out of which 100 GW is to be met through Solar by 2022. In September last year at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced increasing the renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 from 175 GW by 2022. In line with the target set by the GoI, SJVN has set its Shared Vision of capacity addition of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040.