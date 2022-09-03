SMIH’s Dr Mahesh Ramola makes breakthrough in spine surgery

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Senior Neurosurgeon of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr Mahesh Ramola, along with his team members Dr Amulya Agarwal and Dr Ritu Singh has invented a new model of Rubber Band technique with the name Ramola Rubber Band Technique. This is the cheapest Micro Retreater System in the world for Minimal Invasive Neurosurgery. This invention has been published in the World Neurosurgey Journal, the official magazine of the ‘World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies’. This holds the status of adviser to the United Nations.

Neurosurgeons and spine specialists from the world over have extended congratulations to Dr Mahesh Ramola.

Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Das has also extended his congratulations to Dr Mahesh Ramola on this achievement. President, Neurological Society of India, Dr YR Yadav has also extended special congratulations to Dr Ramola.

Dr Mahesh Ramola had been working on this technique for the last 13 years. Now, after the international stamp of approval on the ‘Ramola Rubber Band Technique’, it has become easy for Neuro & Spine Surgeons to perform Micro Dysterectomy Surgeries without the costly Retractor System.

Lumbar Disc Surgery is one the world’s most popular Spine Surgeries. In case of pain caused in waist and feet (Sciatica) because of Slipped Disc, the success rate by this method of surgery is more than 95 percent.

The history of Lumbar Disc Surgery is more than 100 years old. There was a misconception that there’s no possibility of original and new medical research on Micro Retractor System. Dr Mahesh Ramola broke this misconception by inventing the ‘Ramola Rubber Band Technique’ for Neuro and Spine Surgeons and giving them a cheaper alternative.