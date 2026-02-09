Soar Ghati RJ Hunt by CRS Panchshul Pulse concludes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 8 Feb: The much anticipated Finale of Soar Ghati RJ Hunt conducted by ‘Community Radio Station Panchshul Pulse’ concluded successfully with vibrant participation, high energy and an overwhelming response from participants and audiences alike. The event marked the grand culmination of a unique talent hunting initiative aimed at discovering and promoting fresh Radio Jockey talent.

The finale witnessed 11 shortlisted finalists showcasing their creativity, voice modulation, spontaneity and on-air presence through a series of engaging rounds judged by a distinguished panel of experts from the educational and entertainment industry. Each finalist brought a unique style, making the competition both intense and entertaining.

This RJ Hunt, organised under the aegis of Panchshul Brigade stands as a strong example as to how establishment of CRS by Indian Army in remote regions have played a pivotal role in enrung a platform for public outreach, cultural preservation and youth development in the border districts.

This initiative proved as an apt platform to empower the youth, preserve Kumaoni Culture and create new media opportunities in the hills. The audience turnout and participation further highlighted the growing interest in radio and media-based platforms among the youth.

Sumit Bora emerged as the Winner, followed by Shifa Khan as the 1st Runner Up and Richa Joshi as the 2nd Runner Up.

Brigadier Gautam Pathania felicitated the winners and outstanding performers during the closing ceremony, bringing the event to a memorable conclusion. CRS expressed gratitude to all participants, judges, organisers and supporters who contributed to the success of the RJ Hunt initiative. The successful completion of RJ Hunt Finale reinforces CRS’s commitment to creating meaningful platforms that encourage talent, innovation and self-expression.