Elderly person injured after falling into open canal of Irrigation Dept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Taking cognizance of complaints related to road accidents received through various channels in the district, the District Administration’s Quick Response Team (QRT) has adopted a strict stance on adherence to safety standards during construction works. In cases of negligence, criminal proceedings are being initiated against the concerned officials of the Irrigation Department.

With regard to an incident in Upper Tunwala, the District Administration has initiated action to register a case under relevant sections against the Irrigation Department due to inadequate safety arrangements and unsafe working conditions during the cleaning of the canal in the Canal Road, Upper Tunwala area. According to information received, an elderly person fell into the open portion of a pre-existing irrigation canal during a morning walk. The canal is an old structure of the Irrigation Department and is situated approximately one and a half feet above the road level in the form of pavement. For routine cleaning purposes, slabs had been removed by the Irrigation Department at various locations.

Due to foggy conditions, the elderly person could not notice the open slab and fell into the canal. Prima facie, the incident has not been found to be related to sewer construction work.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued a stern warning to all executing agencies and contractors that if any accident occurs due to road cutting or unsafe conditions at construction sites, criminal cases will be registered under relevant sections against the concerned departments and executing agencies/contractors. Negligence of safety standards at any level will not be tolerated.

The District Administration has directed all departments to ensure adequate barricading, warning signboards, night reflectors, and proper safety arrangements during any kind of construction or cleaning work, so that public safety is not compromised in any manner.

It has also been clarified that the Canal Road, Upper Tunwala incident pertains specifically to the canal area. After the laying of sewer pipelines, restoration work of the road is currently underway. At present, no road-cutting work is being carried out at the site, and the primary restoration of the road has already been completed.