Awareness Prog focuses on Need for Balanced Nutrition in India

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Feb: ‘The Protein Breakthrough Awareness Program 2026’ was held today by Emmanuel Global Consultancies and supported by Herbalife. This initiative is aligned with the Eat Right India Movement of FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, with the shared objective of promoting safe food practices, balanced nutrition, and informed dietary choices for a healthier nation.

Manu Gaur, Member of the Expert Committee for Rules Making & Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, was the Chief Guest. In his address, he underlined the importance of science-based public health initiatives and community awareness in shaping a healthier and more equitable society.

Other guests included GC Kandwal – Commissioner, Food Safety & Drug Administration, Uttarakhand, Ravi Prakash – Manager, Government Affairs, Herbalife, Avhdesh Pant – Social & Political Leader, Uttarakhand, Arushi Nishank – Actor, Producer, TEDx Speaker, Social Activist, Neha Joshi – State Secretary, BJP Uttarakhand; National Media Panelist, Neelam Bhatt Shilswal – General Manager, Information & Broadcasting, UKCDP.

The programme featured focused knowledge sessions on: Protein Fundamentals – Awareness & Daily Nutrition, addressing protein quality, sources, and age- and lifestyle-appropriate intake

Protein in Fitness & Sports Performance, highlighting the role of protein in recovery, endurance, immunity, and injury prevention.

A high-impact panel discussion brought together medical professionals, nutritionists, educators, public health experts, athletes, and sustainability professionals to deliberate on: Protein deficiency and disease prevention; Diabetes, sarcopenia, gut health, and immune resilience; Myths surrounding protein consumption and ultra-processed foods; the need for policy-level focus on protein quality rather than calorie intake alone.

Experts also flagged growing concerns around digestive health, lifestyle disorders, and the increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods.

The organisers acknowledged the support of FSSAI – Eat Right India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of AYUSH, Press Trust of India (PTI) Uttarakhand, Maharana Pratap Sports College, academic institutions across Dehradun, and the enthusiastic participation of students, coaches, educators, and community members.

The Protein Breakthrough Awareness Program 2026 marked the beginning of a sustained dialogue on nutrition literacy and preventive health in India. Organisers announced that additional awareness sessions and outreach programs will be rolled out in the coming months, aimed at empowering citizens with practical, science-backed tools to improve everyday nutrition.

The program concluded with a felicitation ceremony for speakers and a collective call to action—small, informed dietary changes today can create a healthier India tomorrow.