CM hears public grievances during Khatima visit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 8 Feb: On the second day of his Khatima visit, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met public representatives and members of the public at the Camp Office, Lohiyahead, and at the helipad.

During these interactions, he listened to public grievances and directed the officials concerned to ensure their prompt resolution.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister visited village Bhagchuri, where he paid condolence visits at the residences of the late Malkit Singh Rana and the late Sundari Devi (92 years), mother of Virendra Maurya. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families, offered them words of solace, and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Chairperson of Khatima Nagar Palika Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Minister of State rank Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Farzana Begum, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, District Magistrate, Champawat, Manish Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra, Chief Development Officer Divesh Shashni, Additional District Magistrate Kaustubh Mishra, SP Niharika Tomar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini, along with several other officers, public representatives, and members of the public were present.