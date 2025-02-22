Speaker Khanduri gives a ‘VIP’ send off to Himalayan border area tribal students for Mahakumbh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Feb: It was really a life time experience for the Himalayan state border area tribal students when they went to seek blessings for their Mahakumbh journey from Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today. She, like a true mother, showered them with motherly affection, gave memorabilia , had special arrangement for them to watch state budget session and then blessed them all to have a safe happy journey to Prayag Raj.

Tribal Children , who belonged to Dharchula, Champawat (UK), and NE states Arunachal, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam were simply overwhelmed with joy.

Her humility and love for India’s ‘most vulnerable and Primitive’ tribal children is already a talk on social media in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.