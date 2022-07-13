Speaker Khanduri raises issues related to Kotdwar constituency with CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding various issues related to the Kotdwar constituency.

On this occasion, the Speaker reminded that the Agniveer recruitment process to be held in Uttarakhand from 19 August would begin from Kotdwar. She wanted that this process should be given large scale publicity so that the maximum number of youths of the state could join the Agnipath tour of duty and fulfill their dreams to serve the nation.

Regarding development issues of Kotdwar constituency, she discussed replacement of old drinking water lines in Kotdwar, shifting of 11 and 32 KV high tension lines from over agricultural land and residential buildings, and irrigation needs. This involved repair and construction of new canals, upgradation of main roads, renaming of Government Inter College located at Kalalghati after Shaheed Lance Naik Dhanveer Singh Rana.

The Chief Minister assured the Speaker that proper action would be taken on all these subjects.