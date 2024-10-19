Speaker participates in ‘Sharadutsav’ celebration at Vedic Sadhan Ashram

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan participated today in the three-day “Sharadutsav” celebration organised by the Vedic Sadhan Ashram, Tapovan, Nalapani. This festival celebrates Uttarakhand’s cultural and religious heritage, featuring various cultural programmes, educational activities, and workshops related to community service.

During the event, Ritu Khanduri inaugurated the annual celebration of Tapovan Vidyaniketan Junior High School. Students showcased various cultural presentations, including dance, music, and drama, which captivated the audience and provided a deep experience of Indian culture. The Speaker awarded and honoured the meritorious students of the school.

Addressing the students, the Speaker provided guidance for their future. She stated, “Education is the tool capable of bringing about change in society. You should use your education not only for personal growth but also for the upliftment of society and the nation.”

Ritu Khanduri encouraged students to pursue their goals with confidence and hard work, asserting, “No goal is impossible if you strive in the right direction.”

She acknowledged the contributions of modern India’s thinkers, particularly Swami Dayanand Saraswati, founder of the Arya Samaj, who paved the way for human welfare through social reform. By promoting the slogan “Back to the Vedas,” he made society aware of its religion and culture.

The Arya Samaj has played a significant role in fostering cultural and social awakening in the country by emphasising social reforms and education.

The Speaker particularly highlighted the Arya Samaj’s contributions to national defence, stating, “The Arya Samaj has played a crucial role in spreading awareness, promoting education, and working towards social reforms. Their efforts continue to bring about positive change in society.” She expressed gratitude to all workers and members of the Arya Samaj who have dedicated their lives to social service, emphasizing the importance of contribution from all sections of society for national defence and development.

At the end of the ceremony, the Speaker congratulated all participants and wished them well for Sharadutsav. She remarked, “Events like these not only preserve our culture but also foster a sense of awareness and responsibility among the youth.”

Present at the event were Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar, Chandragupt Vikram, Pushpa Gosai, Acharya Annapurna Gosai, programme coordinators Pandit Shailesh Muni Satyarthi and Surat Ram Sharma, Vijay Kumar Arya, Acharya Aashish Vinayak Sharma, Sudhir Kumar, Mata Sandeep Kumar, Sonipat Om Prakash, Malak Ranjit Rai Kapoor, Jitendra Tomar, Ramesh Chand, Aashish, Yog Raj Arora, among others.