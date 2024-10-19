Madrasa Education Board to introduce Sanskrit education in all Madrasas of state

Chairman of Madrasa Board, Qasmi presents annual report to Gov Gurmit Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Mufti Shamoon Qasmi called on Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan here, today. to present the Annual report of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board. The report highlights significant achievements of the Board and the ongoing efforts to integrate Madrasa students into mainstream education. The report also mentions the Board’s success in improving the educational outcomes of Madrasa students, with the 2024 results reflecting an impressive 96 percent pass rate.

Mufti Qasmi expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his continued support in promoting an inclusive and progressive education system for Madrasa students in Uttarakhand. During the meeting, Qasmi claimed that Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board is working in line with the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had emphasised on educational reforms in all sectors of society.

Qasmi discussed the Board’s initiatives on Interfaith Education with the Governor and shared with him that Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board is in the process of signing MoU with the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Department. This initiative aims to introduce Sanskrit as a subject in all Madrasas across the state, thereby providing students with an opportunity to learn one of the oldest languages and connect with the rich cultural heritage of India.

Governor Gurmit Singh appreciated the efforts of the Board and encouraged continued focus on educational reforms aimed at promoting social harmony and social development. He assured his full support to the Board’s initiatives aimed at empowering students from all backgrounds.

Qasmi described the meeting as another important step in the State’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational opportunities for all students that will ensure that the Madrasa community continues to actively contribute to the social and economic progress of Uttarakhand.