SPIC MACAY hosts Odissi Dance performance by Arupa Gayatri Panda

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, an Odissi dance performance by renowned artist Arupa Gayatri Panda was held today at Bajaj Institute of Learning. Supported by the SRF Foundation, the performance saw Arupa Gayatri Panda accompanied by Rajesh Kumar Lenka on vocals, Rudra Prasad Parida on flute, and Tarini Prasad Parida on Mardala.

Arupa Gayatri Panda, an award-winning Odissi dancer and A-Grade artist of Doordarshan Kendra, New Delhi, is recognised as one of the finest exponents of Odissi in her generation. Initiated into dance at the tender age of three, she honed her skills under revered gurus, including Padma Shri awardee Guru Gangadhar Pradhan, Padma Shri awardee Guru Aruna Mohanty, and Guru Madhusmita Mohanty. Currently an Assistant Professor at Sri Sri University, Cuttack, she has performed on prestigious stages worldwide.

The audience was mesmerised by her portrayal of Bhagwati Stotra and the depiction of Krishna Leela through Vallabhacharya’s Madhurashtakam. Her expressive movements brought these timeless compositions to life, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Today, she also performed at Rafael School, where the children were thrilled by her engaging performance. She ended her session with a workshop, teaching the young students some of the basic Odissi dance steps.

Earlier in her circuit, Arupa Gayatri Panda performed at Universal Academy and Him Jyoti School. Her interaction with Him Jyoti students left a lasting impression, as they responded with joy and admiration.