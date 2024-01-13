Speaker visits Baba Baukh Nag Temple, performs ritual worship

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Uttarkashi, 11 Jan: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan visited the Baba Baukh Nag Temple in Naugaon here, this morning, where she offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

Villagers, local activists and public representatives gave a grand welcome to the Assembly Speaker with flower garlands at the Naugaon Bhatia Gram Sabha.

The Speaker also addressed the villagers.

She said that it was with the blessings of Baba Boukh Nag that the rescue operation at the Silkyara Tunnel had ended successfully. The local people of the entire state have unwavering faith in Baba Baukh Nag. People from far and wide come here to worship Baba Baukh Nag.