Recruitment to vacant posts in District Cooperative Banks will be done through IBPS

Dehradun, 11 Jan: Cooperatives Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of cadre-wise sanctioned, working and vacant posts in the UKCDP Directorate, Cooperatives Department, District Cooperative Banks, State Cooperative Banks and apex institutions. This review was aimed at ensuring smooth and effective functioning of the cooperative sector in the state.

He directed that, apart from Class IV posts in banks, recruitment should be done on the 250 vacant posts through IBPS. For this, the Registrar will hold a meeting on 18 January with the top officials of the Cooperative Banks and the Chief Development Officers looking after the administrative work. After that, the IBPS proposal will be sent to conduct examination for about 250 posts. IBPS recruits for various posts in nationalised banks.

Minister Rawat instructed the officials to make 2 lakh cooperative members by 28 February, with a mandatory share of 30 percent women.

Registrar, Cooperatives, Alok Kumar Pandey said that, till now, 105,691 members have been made, out of which 30,731 are women. This is a positive step towards achieving the target set by the Minister.

Apart from this, Dr Rawat also reviewed the progress of the MPAX OTS Scheme, which includes recovery of Rs 21 crore 74 lakh out of 46 crore 28 lakh applications and waiver of interest of Rs 12 crore 37 lakh. He stressed the need to bring further progress in the OTS scheme by the deadline of 28 February. This reflects the government’s commitment to resolving financial issues faced by cooperative members.

Minister Dr. Rawat directed the Secretary Cooperative to hold a meeting with the Agriculture Department to make the Millets Mission Scheme more successful. He said that, this year, the Uttarakhand Cooperative Union has procured 18,000 quintals of millets through cooperative societies and fair prices have been given to the farmers at their homes.

Secretary, Cooperatives, Dr BVRC Purushottam instructed the Chief Development Officers that there should not be any delay in distributing loans under the Deendayal Farmers’ Welfare Scheme.

Present at the meeting were Secretary, Cooperatives, Dr VVRC Purushottam, Registrar, Cooperatives, Alok Kumar Pandey, Additional Registrar Ira Upreti, Additional Registrar Anand Shukla, MD of State Cooperative Bank Neeraj Belwal, Joint Registrar MP Tripathi, Deputy Registrar Ramindri Mandrawal, Deputy Registrar Mansingh Saini, District Assistant Registrar, Headquarters, Rajesh Chauhan along with Chief Development Officers and General Managers of the banks, who joined the review meeting virtually.