Special campaign held by UKBOCW: 8,299 applications disposed of online

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: As part of a special campaign launched by the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (UKBOCW), a total of 8,299 applications were disposed of online under various welfare schemes, including the Marriage Assistance Scheme for Workers’ Daughters, Death Grant Scheme, Maternity Assistance Scheme, and Educational Assistance Scheme. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated the online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of the approved benefits with a single click.

Through this initiative, a total amount of Rs 24,85,19,700 was transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible workers and their dependants.

Labour Secretary Sridhar Babu Addanki and Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka stated that the Board, through this month-long special campaign, has successfully disposed of 8,299 applications. This marks the first such large-scale initiative at the Board level. They also assured that, in future, all applications received will be disposed of in a time-bound manner through similar campaigns.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Board and congratulated the Labour Department officers for the state’s remarkable progress on the Labour Cess Management Portal and e-Shram Portal. He further directed the department to not only resolve workers’ grievances promptly but also ensure better coordination between industries and workers so that employment opportunities remain accessible and minor grievances of workers are addressed without delay.

The event was also attended by State Minister Geeta Rawat, Deputy Labour Commissioner Madhu Negi Chauhan, Vipin Kumar, Umesh Chandra Rai, KK Gupta, Kamal Joshi, along with all Assistant Labour Commissioners. From HDFC Bank, Sumit Goyal, Ishan Sharma, and Rohit Thapliyal were also present.