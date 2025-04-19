SPIC MACAY presents Hindustani Vocal Music by Dr Jayateerth Mevundi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Hindustani Vocal performance by Dr Jayateerth Mevundi was held at Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Dehradun, and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar, today. The programme was supported by the SRF Foundation.

Dr Mevundi was accompanied by Hitendra Dixit on the tabla and Aditi Garade on the harmonium. His performance featured soulful renditions of classical ragas such as Raag Yaman, Raag Puriya Dhanashree, and Bilaskhani Todi. He also sang a bhajan in Raag Mishra Pilu, which deeply moved the audience.



Dr Jayateerth Mevundi is one of the leading vocalists of the Kirana Gharana and a prominent figure in Hindustani classical music today. He hails from Hubli-Dharwad, Karnataka—a region known for its rich musical traditions. Raised in a culturally vibrant household by his mother Sudhabai Mevundi and father Vasantrao Mevundi, Dr Mevundi began his musical training under Pt Arjunsa Nakod. His skills were further honed by Pt Shripati Padegar, a distinguished disciple of the legendary Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi.

An ‘A Top’ grade artist of All India Radio and Doordarshan, Dr Mevundi is celebrated for his powerful yet deeply expressive renditions in Hindustani Classical music, as well as in Santavani and Dasavani. His performances have graced prestigious platforms such as the Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior, Dover Lane Music Festival in Kolkata, Hari Vallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar, and the Bengal Music Festival in Dhaka, along with numerous other national and international stages.

Dr Mevundi has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the Young Maestro Award presented by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi Swar Bhaskar Puraskar, and the Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awarded by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

One of the students in the audience said, “It was a divine experience. Dr Mevundi’s voice carried such depth and devotion—it felt like a spiritual journey through music.”

During his circuit, Dr Jayateerth Mevundi also performed at the Doon Library and Research Centre, The Doon School, Kailash Wati Varma Public School, Shyampur, and Hopetown Girls’ School.