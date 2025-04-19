State Health Department gets 34 more X-Ray Technicians

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 May: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttarakhand has been strengthened with the addition of 34 newly recruited X-Ray Technicians. Selected through the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board, these technicians will be deployed in various medical units located in the state’s hilly and remote areas, thereby enhancing healthcare services in these regions.

In addition to this, the Selection Board has also announced the recruitment results for 31 Nursing Tutors and 7 Medical Social Workers under the Department of Medical Education. These candidates will be appointed to government nursing colleges and medical colleges across the state.

Dr Sunita Tamta, Director General, Health and Family Welfare Department, stated that this recruitment drive is a result of the active involvement and continuous monitoring by Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. She stated that the department had requisitioned 34 X-Ray Technician posts to the Medical Services Selection Board, following which the final selection list has been released. The selected candidates will soon receive their initial postings in hospitals located in the hilly and difficult-to-access regions.

She added that the recruitment of X-Ray Technicians will improve essential diagnostic services such as X-Ray, Ultrasound, and CT Scan at medical units, allowing patients to receive timely reports without the need to rely on private diagnostic centres.

The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board has also released the selection results for 31 Nursing Tutors for government nursing colleges and 7 Medical Social Workers for government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education. According to Director Dr Ashutosh Sayana, the appointment of Nursing Tutors will address the faculty shortage in nursing colleges and boost academic activities. He also mentioned that the selected Social Workers will be appointed to various medical colleges shortly.

“The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board has announced recruitment results for 72 positions in various categories under the Health and Medical Education departments. These include 34 X-Ray Technicians, 31 Nursing Tutors, and 7 Medical Social Workers. All selected candidates will be appointed soon,” stated Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister for Health and Medical Education.