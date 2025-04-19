Gov reviews Char Dham Yatra Preparations

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) chaired a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan here, today, to assess the preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Senior officials from the state administration, district magistrates of districts concerned, senior police officers, and other departmental officials participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Governor stated that the Char Dham Yatra is not only a symbol of Uttarakhand’s identity but also deeply connected to the state’s economy and faith. He noted that the year 2025 marks the Silver Jubilee of the state’s formation, and hence, this year’s Yatra should be organised as a grand celebration. He emphasised that managing the Yatra should not be seen as a routine 9-to-5 duty but should be carried out with full dedication, sensitivity, and commitment.

The Governor further stated that every pilgrim is a brand ambassador of the state, who will share their experiences across the country and the world. Therefore, each pilgrim should be welcomed and served with utmost hospitality to ensure they return with a positive and memorable experience. He underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination for the smooth, accessible, and organised conduct of the Yatra. The Governor also instructed that digital platforms like mobile apps, portals, and dashboards must be kept updated to ensure effective communication with the pilgrims.

He directed officials to keep contingency plans ready for emergencies and emphasised strict monitoring against profiteering and price gouging along the Yatra route, with immediate action against violators. He also instructed that proper documentation of all Yatra-related activities be maintained. The Governor called for the Yatra to be conducted in a proactive, prepared, and planned manner and expressed satisfaction with the preparations so far.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan informed the Governor that four senior secretaries had inspected the Yatra routes and submitted detailed reports, based on which directives have been issued to district magistrates for compliance. He added that he had personally conducted meetings to guide officials for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

Director General of Police, Deepam Seth shared that 6,000 police personnel and 17 companies of PAC have been deployed for Yatra management. Additionally, 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, and 14 drones will be used for aerial surveillance.

IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop stated that, for the first time, a sector will be established every 10 kilometres along the route, totalling 137 sectors, each manned by two police officers to manage crowds and traffic. Cyber and social media cells have been formed to prevent online fraud and misinformation targeting pilgrims.

Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve reported that 17.90 lakh people have already registered online for the Yatra, including over 17,000 foreign pilgrims. On-the-spot registration will also be made available once the Yatra begins.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar informed the Governor that this year’s Yatra will follow the theme of “Green Char Dham Yatra,” aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s ‘Fit Uttarakhand’ campaigns. Efforts will be made to reduce the use of oil, salt, and sugar in meals, and pilgrims will be encouraged to adopt healthy eating habits. The Yatra SOP has been prepared in 13 languages and will be distributed accordingly. He added that 50 screening points have already been set up along the route, with 20 more to be added soon.

Animal Husbandry Secretary Dr BVRC Purushottam stated that five veterinary doctors have been stationed in Kedarnath. So far, 10,000 pack animals have undergone health checkups, and only healthy animals will be allowed for use in the Yatra.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey shared a comprehensive update on the preparations and assured coordinated efforts with all district magistrates to ensure smooth operations.

District Magistrates of Chamoli (Dr Sandeep Tiwari), Rudraprayag (Dr Saurabh Gaharwar), and Chief Development Officer of Uttarkashi (Sundar Lal Semwal) also briefed on local-level preparations via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by Secretaries Shailesh Bagauli, Nitesh Kumar Jha, Ravinath Raman, IG, Law and Order, Dr Nilesh Anand Bharne, Additional Secretary to Governor Swati S Bhadauria, and other departmental officers.