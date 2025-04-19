Graphic Era holds Football Tournament; students from 5 countries take part

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Students from five countries displayed sportsmanship and enthusiasm in Graphic Era’s Football Tournament. B Tech, Petroleum, in the boys’ category and Paramedical in the girls’ category emerged as champions.

The final of the Inter-Department Football Tournament was organised in Graphic Era Deemed University’s main ground. Students from India along with South Sudan, Liberia, Lesotho and Ghana participated in the tournament while representing their departments.

The first match was played between the Paramedical Department and NCC team in girls’ category. Despite tough competition from the, NCC team, the Paramedical Department won the match with a 1-0 score.

In the boys’ category, a thrilling match was played between BTech, Computer Science, and BTech, Petroleum Engineering. Both the teams kept pressure on their competitors from the beginning, making the game more interesting. The Petroleum Department successfully scored two goals before halftime and two more goals afterwards. They secured victory with a score of 4-0.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh, and Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma distributed trophies and medals to the winners. On this occasion, the title of ‘Player of the Tournament’ was given to Batista Jon Batista. Kessi was named ‘Player of the Match’. In the girls’ category, Pavitra Gurung emerged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ and Rita Belie was named ‘Player of the Match’.