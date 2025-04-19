Police & Traffic Department make plans to manage traffic

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Apr: The police have installed information signboards on the main travel routes of the upcoming char dham yatra. These boards include details about the routes, landslide prone areas, and other important information. The boards include details about the routes, landslide-prone areas, and other important information. The traffic directorate has also made special traffic plans – A, B and C – to handle the expected rush in the upcoming yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, has ordered all officers to complete all arrangements before the Yatra begins. Following these instructions, police have placed signboards at key points in Doiwala and Rishikesh areas. Meanwhile, the Traffic Directorate has also made special traffic plans to handle the expected rush. Last weekend showed that traffic may become a big challenge during the Yatra. So, the department has prepared three plans — A, B, and C.

Under Plan A, traffic will move normally on regular days. Under Plan B, if traffic increases a little, vehicles will be diverted to other routes. Under Plan C, if there is heavy traffic, vehicles will be stopped for some time at selected points in Dehradun, Haridwar, and hilly areas.

Traffic Director NS Napalchyal said that the traffic plan is ready and will be started soon. He also said that the number of vehicles is increasing every day, but the roads are still limited in space. All these steps are being taken to ensure a smooth and safe Char Dham Yatra for the devotees.