Smart classes soon in govt schools of Doon

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Aiming to revolutionise government school education in Dehradun with modern technology, the ambitious ‘Utkarsh’ project under District Magistrate Savin Bansal is progressing towards fruition. Supported by HUDCO and ONGC, the initiative seeks to transform classrooms in Dehradun into smart learning spaces equipped with advanced teaching tools.

As part of the initiative, HUDCO is finalising a Rs 3.5 crores project for implementing LED-based online teaching systems, while ONGC is also contributing an amount of Rs 1.5 crores towards furniture and essential equipment. Schools in remote areas of Chakrata and Kalsi received new furniture in the 2024–25 financial year, and the process has begun for schools in Doiwala, Raipur, Vikasnagar, and Sahaspur for the 2025–26 financial year.

As per a district administration communique issued today, the administration has set its sights on empowering students of government schools to face future challenges by integrating cutting-edge technology into the teaching and learning process. Soon, online education will be facilitated through LED screens as part of this transformative vision.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal has emphasised comprehensive improvement efforts, including the provision of basic facilities such as whiteboards, LED lights in each classroom, outdoor sports infrastructure, and furniture. An additional amount of Rs 1 crore has been allocated under the Chief Education Officer’s supervision to address these requirements, with funds distributed among block education officers based on specific demands.

Adding a holistic dimension to education, schools will now be able to also focus on skill development, personality enhancement, and exposure to diverse knowledge sources. Newspapers, magazines, comics, and biographies of great personalities are being integrated into the curriculum, alongside an emphasis on vocational education. The administration aims to provide children with a well-rounded education encompassing academic, cultural, and global awareness.

The District Magistrate has directed the Chief Education Officer (CE) of Dehradun and block-level education officers to ensure quality infrastructure in schools, including access to clean drinking water, well-maintained toilets, functional water tanks, and secure classrooms. Steps are also being taken to guarantee the delivery of nutritious meals to students.