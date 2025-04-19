Preparations for Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra in full swing

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Apr: The Indian Army has conducted a reconnaissance of the trek route from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, essential for the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra starting on 25 May. The 6 km trek route has 2 to 7 feet of snow accumulation from Ghagharia to Hemkund Sahib. The first contingent of 25 soldiers will arrive in Govindghat tomorrow and, after a day of acclimatisation in Ghagharia, will begin snow clearance work.

The Atlakoti Glacier is completely covered with up to 30 feet of snow, while the smaller Atlakoti Glacier has 10 feet of snow. This service is proudly undertaken by the Indian Army. Trust volunteers and cooks will accompany the team to manage other essential arrangements.

Following the collapse of the Govindghat bridge, devotees worldwide reached out for information on its impact on the yatra. Shri Hemkund Sahib Trust Chairman Narender Jeet Singh Bindra has praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who personally assured the construction of an alternative bridge with a 30-ton capacity after the incident. The construction of this bridge is in full swing and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Bindra stated, “This reflects the state government and administration’s commitment to making the yatra smooth and comfortable. We are grateful to Chief Minister Dhami for his support during this challenging time.”

The Shri Hemkund Sahib Trust and local administration are working together to finalise preparations for the yatra. Devotees have been requested to cooperate and remain sensitive to environmental conservation during the journey.