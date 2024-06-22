SRHU becomes ‘Yoga-Enthused’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Jun: On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, various programmes were organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”. Students, faculty and staff from different colleges participated in joint yoga practice at the university’s Central Park.

In his special message on Yoga Day, SRHU President Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated that yoga is not for an individual but for all humanity. Yoga teaches how to maintain a healthy mind amidst fear, mental depression, and indifference. For a healthy life, one should incorporate yoga into one’s daily routine and inspire others to practice yoga as well.

Director General (Academic Development) Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Dr Prakash Keshaviah, and Director of Operations Sadhana Mishra, along with principals of various colleges, inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the founder, Dr Swami Rama.

Dr Vijendra Chauhan mentioned that yoga also reduces mental stress and enhances thinking ability along with boosting immunity.

During the yoga session, Dr Prakash Keshaviah provided information related to the subject of yoga. Students from the Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS) demonstrated yoga postures.

Principal Dr Ajay Dubey led everyone in practicing the yoga protocol. Programmes were organised by the college at the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) of Himalayan Hospital, Sky Garden on Dehradun Ring Road, Hotel Hyatt, IPCA Labs, and Eureka Forbes and U-Flex in Lal Tappad on Yoga Day.

The event was conducted by Garima Kapoor, and it was attended by the principals, faculty, and students from all colleges.