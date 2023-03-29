SRHU to host lectures by Nobel Laureate Dr Aaron Ciechanover on 30-31 March

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) will host a two day lecture series by Nobel Laureate Dr Aaron Ciechanover on 30 and 31 March in Doon. Dr Ciechanover won the Nobel Prize in 2004 in Chemistry. It is the first time that the university will be hosting such a distinguished scientist of eminence.

Briefing the media in this regard, Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated that the University has launched a distinguished annual lecture series in memory of the Founder of the Swami Rama Trust and Spiritual Guru Swami Rama. Dhasmana added that, under this series, efforts will be made to invite internationally distinguished scientists and academicians to visit the university and deliver a series of lectures on topics related to their specific research and scientific research in general.

Dr Dhasmana added that Dr Aaron Ciechanover, Nobel Laureate and Distinguished Research Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa (Israel), will be hosted by the university from 29 to 31 March and, during the course of his stay, he will be taken on a university tour by Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, and his team. He will also be taken to an MBBS class in progress on 30 March. A display of Yoga exercises will also be made before him and this will be followed by his visit to the SSC Lab.

In the SSC Auditorium, Dr Aaron Ciechanover will address PhD and Research Scholars and students of MD and MS PG courses. In the afternoon of 30 March, Dr Aaron Ciechanover will deliver the much awaited Distinguished Lecture on the topic, Science and Medicine, which is expected to stress on the importance of research and science in the field of medicine. He reminded that Dr Aaron Ciechanover won his Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2004 for his research on for characterising the method that cells use to degrade and recycle proteins using ubiquitin.

Director of SRHU Dr Rajendra Dobhal disclosed that this research can play a significant role in treatment of Alzheimer, Dementia and Cancer by smart use of medicines that target only the wanted cells and tissues.

Dr Dhasmana stressed that the purpose of hosting such a Distinguished Lecture Series, which will now become an annual event in the University calendar, is to inspire the researchers, the students and specialists of various fields to realise the importance of research and to create interest and curiosity among them towards research and development.

Dr Dhasmana and Dr Dobhal also revealed that an open session will also be hosted on 31 March during which the students, academicians and even the media persons would get an opportunity to interact with Dr Aaron Ciechanover at the Medical College Board Room. In the morning of 31 March, an interaction with the UG Students will be held which will also include a question and answer session. This will be followed by a hospital visit for the distinguished guest.

Dr Dhasmana added that a press conference with Dr Aaron Ciechanover may also be arranged by the University if the media so desires.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of SRHU Dr Vijendra Chauhan was also present on this occasion.