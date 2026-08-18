Sri Lankan officers study U’khand’s disaster management model

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: A 40‑member delegation of Sri Lankan civil service officers visited the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) here today under the capacity‑building programme organised by the National Centre for Good Governance. The delegation was briefed on the early warning systems, the weather‑based risk management, landslide mitigation, use of technology and community participation in disaster response, and also learnt about efforts to reduce human–wildlife conflict in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, USDMA’s Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) Prakash Chandra shared that Uttarakhand’s geographical and natural conditions demand constant preparedness and advance risk assessment. He explained that the disaster management in the state is pursued not merely as post‑event response but through risk identification, mitigation, training, technical capacity and departmental coordination, with scientific institutions and local communities playing a vital role. Additional Chief Executive Officer (Implementation) and DIG Rajkumar Negi shared the information regarding the coordination system from information receipt to the relief and rescue and also detailed the role of state and district emergency operation centres, incident response systems, multi‑source warning mechanisms and technology‑based decision support.

Weather expert Dr Pooja Rana explained the scientific arrangements for monitoring risks and issuing forecasts, including satellite‑based observation, Doppler radar, automated weather stations and rain gauges, with real‑time data analysed to generate impact‑based warnings. Geologist Dr Raghubir Negi of the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre explained scientific measures to reduce landslide risks, such as geological studies, GIS analysis, drone surveys, slope monitoring and drainage improvements, noting their relevance for Sri Lanka which also faces heavy rainfall and landslide hazards.

The delegation interacted with officials and experts, showing keen interest in the technical and institutional measures adopted in Uttarakhand. Joint Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar Punetha, Associate Professor Dr AP Singh and Dr MK Bhandari were present. Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman said that international cooperation strengthens disaster preparedness, and exchange of experiences provides broader perspectives and helps build more resilient systems for the future.