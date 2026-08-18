Dhami assures timely completion of IMC Khurpia project

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today virtually participated in the third apex monitoring meeting of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) that was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. The meeting reviewed the progress of key industrial corridor projects across the country, their timely execution and the development of essential infrastructure.

During the meeting, the CM apprised the meeting of the progress of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) Khurpia being developed in Uttarakhand and the efforts of the state government. He said the government is fully committed to making IMC Khurpia a vital centre of industrial growth in the state and to ensuring its timely, quality and successful development. He also reminded that the entire 1,002 acres of land earmarked for the project is in possession of NUITL and there is no hindrance of any kind at the site, providing the necessary base for construction to proceed as per schedule.

The CM also stated that the EPC contract for IMC Khurpia was executed on 20 March 2026 and construction work has commenced. A total of 24.1 kilometres of Right of Way has been cleared and handed over to the EPC contractor, enabling rapid progress in road construction and other essential works. He emphasised that the success of any large industrial cluster depends not only on the establishment of units but also on strong connectivity, reliable power supply and modern trunk infrastructure. In this regard, the state government is prioritising the strengthening of external infrastructure for IMC Khurpia.

Dhami said that necessary coordination and action are being ensured for four‑laning of about 10.7 kilometres of the Nagla–Kichha SH‑44, which will provide better road connectivity to IMC Khurpia and play a crucial role in boosting industrial activity in the region. He added that PTCUL is undertaking time‑bound construction of a 400/220 kV substation to ensure uninterrupted and adequate power supply for the project. Strong road and power connectivity will provide a robust foundation for industrial units to be established in IMC Khurpia.

The CM added that the trunk infrastructure works related to IMC Khurpia are proposed to be completed by December 2028. He directed the officials to maintain continuous monitoring of each stage of the project, ensure effective coordination among departments and focus on maintaining quality and speed in construction. He also observed that IMC Khurpia is a crucial project for promoting industrial investment in Uttarakhand which would create new employment opportunities locally and give a fresh momentum to the state’s economy. He stressed that the government’s endeavour is to ensure that the development of the project brings employment and skill development opportunities for local youth and expands economic activity in the region.

The CM expressed expectation of necessary cooperation and coordination from the SPV constituted by the Government of India and NICDIT/NICDC to bring this important project to fruition within the stipulated timeframe. He said that with coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state, IMC Khurpia can be developed as a modern, competitive and investment‑friendly industrial hub. He assured that the state government is ready to resolve all state‑level issues related to the project and will ensure continuous monitoring and effective coordination so that no unnecessary delay occurs in its development. Dhami expressed confidence that IMC Khurpia will in the coming years provide a new direction to Uttarakhand’s industrial growth and emerge as a significant centre of investment, employment and economic activity.