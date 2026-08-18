DM orders sealing of illegal factory, probe into encroachment complaints

Over 150 complaints received on Samadhan Diwas in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: As part of the weekly Jan Samadhan Diwas held at the Collectorate auditorium on Monday under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, more than 150 complaints were received from citizens across the district, many of which were resolved on the spot. The DM directed the officials to ensure disposal of grievances with sensitivity and priority and to keep the complainants informed of the action taken.

Taking serious note of allegations of irregularities in the works funded by disaster management fund in Gram Panchayat Papdiyan, the DM ordered a joint inquiry by the District Development Officer and District Disaster Management Officer and stated that the report be submitted within seven days after examining records, works and expenditure. On a complaint of land mafia attempting to forcibly occupy ancestral land of the complainant in Mehuvala, the DM instructed the police to investigate and maintain law and order. In another case, he ordered the immediate sealing of an unauthorised heavy welding factory operating amid residential areas in Jhivrahedi, directing the SDM Vikasnagar and General Manager District Industries Centre to act as the unit lacked proper classification and mandatory clearances.

Responding to a plea for financial assistance to fit artificial limbs, the DM asked the District Social Welfare Officer to provide aid within 15 days and inform the complainant. On complaints of encroachment and unauthorised four‑storey construction on government land, the DM directed the SDM Sadar and Tehsildar Sadar to conduct site inspection, verify the records and take action if violations are found.

He also intervened in the case of a special child denied admission at Latika Roy Foundation despite completing pre‑admission formalities, ordering a joint inquiry by the District Social Welfare Officer and District Probation Officer within seven days, with directions to prioritise the child’s welfare.

The DM also emphasised that the complaints received during Jan Samadhan Diwas must not be disposed of merely formally but also resolved substantively, with transparency, accountability and adherence to timelines. CDO Abhinav Shah, ADMs KK Mishra and Smrita Parmar, Chief Education Officer Jaiswal, Additional Superintendent of Police, DDO Sunil Kumar, District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar and other departmental officials were among those present.