St George’s College Heritage Cup Invitational Soccer Tournament begins

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 1 Aug: The 52nd edition of the St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament was inaugurated at St George’s College, here, today. The tournament will be held from the 1 to 14 August. A total of 26 teams, comprising 15 clubs and 11 school teams, are participating in the tournament.

The Opening Ceremony commenced at 10:30 a.m. with a soulful prayer song, followed by a welcome address and the introduction of the Chief Guest, delivered by Somil Jhunjhunwala.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Sahil Panwar, renowned Indian Professional Footballer. The Guest of Honour was Brother Britto, Superior, and Sports Secretary of St George’s College, Mussoorie.

Both dignitaries were welcomed with a token of appreciation, a potted plant, symbolising growth and sustainability. As the teams lined up for the day’s matches, Sahil Panwar addressed the gathering.

In his speech, he lauded the students for their discipline, dedication and zeal, emphasising that “Success is the result of sincere dedication, astute determination and discipline”. A memento was presented to the Chief Guest as a gesture of appreciation.

Brother Jeyaseelan S, Principal, St George’s College, extended his best wishes to all the players and coaches, encouraging them to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The opening match was played between SGC (C) Team and Hampton Court School, which ended in a draw 2-2.

For SGC (C) Team, the goals were scored by Aditya Raj in the 27th minute and Aarush Rana in the 34th minute.

For Hampton Court School, the goals were scored by Somu in the 17th minute and Yash in the 52nd minute.

The second match of the day was played between Blu Football Club and Barlowganj Sports Club in which Barlowganj Sports Club defeated Blu Football Club by 2-0.

For Barlowganj Sports Club, the goals were scored by Pratan in the 32nd minute and Mandeep in the 54th minute.

The third match of the day was played between Doon Valley Public School and Colonel Brown Cambridge School ended in a draw 4-4.

For Doon Valley Public School, the goals were scored by Himanshu in the 27th minute, Sujal Limbu in the 31st and 41st minute and Sholok in the 47th minute.

For Colonel Brown Cambridge School, all the four goals were scored by Arpan in the 7th, 48th, 51st and 56th minutes.

As the match concluded in a draw at full time, a penalty shootout was held, in which Colonel Brown Cambridge School edged past Doon Valley Public School with a score of 8–7.

The referees included Abhi Ruchi Gurung, Pushkar Singh Gusain, Deepak Rawat, Prashant Bisht and Milan Chhetri.

This tournament continues to uphold the values of sportsmanship and fair play, offering a vibrant platform for young and emerging football talent.

The Inauguration Ceremony was successfully conducted under the supervision of Brother Jeyaseelan S (Principal), Brother Britto (Superior & Sports Secretary), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal), Anand Thapa (Sports Coordinator), Mark Gonsalves (Senior School Coordinator), Deepali Ballabh (Cultural Coordinator), Bhavnesh Negi and members of the Sports Department.