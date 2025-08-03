CM directs officials to accelerate development, address public concerns

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: With a stated objective of expediting development initiatives and effectively responding to constituency-level issues, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today instructed officials to maintain seamless coordination with local MLAs to resolve public grievances. These directives were issued during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Dhami at the Secretariat on Friday. These directives were issued during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Dhami at the Secretariat today.

Emphasising the importance of time-bound execution of priority tasks flagged by legislators, he directed the secretaries and departmental heads to engage proactively with MLAs concerned to formulate workable solutions to emerging challenges.

It may be recalled here that it has been decided to appoint additional secretary-level officials as nodal officers. These officers will serve as key intermediaries between the district administration and the constituencies, ensuring effective monitoring and communication. Furthermore, each constituency will be encouraged to undertake culturally enriching and innovative projects that showcase local heritage and traditions. The review meeting also discussed the progress achieved in various declarations and schemes in constituencies falling under the Haridwar Lok Sabha region.

The CM directed the officials to prepare a detailed and permanent solution to the waterlogging issue that has long plagued Haridwar, directing that survey and proposal work be undertaken with urgency. He also directed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) be formulated within a month to facilitate uninterrupted water supply to Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh.

Stressing the need to enhance the state’s tourism infrastructure, Dhami called for accelerated development of Sanjay Lake as a tourism destination. In light of the annual Kanwar Yatra, Dhami directed that alternative route arrangements be made to ease congestion and ensure commuter safety. Further, he stressed on strengthening urban drainage networks and paying attention to the structured development and beautification of public parks.

The CM stressed that construction activities must be resumed at full pace post-monsoon and advocated for the launch of a comprehensive pothole-removal campaign once rains subside. He also instructed the appointment of a nodal officer for AIIMS Rishikesh and its upcoming satellite centre in Kichha. It was also decided that two villages in each district will be identified for transformation into model villages, representing holistic growth and innovation.

During the meeting, MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Premchand Aggarwal, Madan Kaushik, Brij Bhushan Gairola and Pradeep Batra raised several major issues such as waterlogging, parking constraints, beautification initiatives, drainage inefficiencies, and traffic management. Responding to their inputs, the Chief Minister directed officials to take prompt and effective measures to address these concerns.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, L Fanai and R Meenakshi Sundaram, along with secretaries, additional secretaries, heads of departments, and district magistrates were present at the meeting via virtual mode.