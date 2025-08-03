Youths create ruckus on road: one arrested

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Police have arrested a drunk driver who was driving dangerously on Rajpur Road. Three other youths in the car were also creating chaos by hanging out of the windows and shouting on the road.

The incident happened near Kuthal Gate, where local people called the police and informed them about a white car being driven very recklessly. The caller said the driver was drunk and the people in the car were creating a nuisance, risking their lives and the safety of others.

Rajpur Police launched a checking operation and stopped the car at Kuthal Gate. When they checked, they found that the driver, Dishant Pawar, from Munirka, South West Delhi, was under the influence of alcohol. Along with him, three other youths – Sunny Panwar from Shahpur Jat Delhi, Pankaj Kumar from Jahangirpur Delhi, and Aniket from Molarband Extension, Badarpur Border, Delhi – were misbehaving on the road by hanging out of the windows and shouting loudly.

The police arrested the driver on the spot and seized the car under the Motor Vehicles Act. Legal action is also being taken against the other three youths under the Police Act for creating disturbance in public.