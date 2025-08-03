Prof VK Banga meets Gov at Raj Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Prof Vijay Kumar Banga, Director, Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pauri Garhwal, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) today at the Raj Bhavan here.

During the courtesy call, Prof Banga apprised the Governor of the ongoing academic activities, innovations, research work, and future plans of the institute. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the institute in the field of technical education, stating that such institutions play a vital role in making Uttarakhand a hub of quality technical education.