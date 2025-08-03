Doon entrepreneur Shivam Agarwal awarded Honorary Doctorate by Maryland State University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Shivam Virendra Agarwal, a prominent entrepreneur and social changemaker from Dehradun, was recently conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management and Social Work by Maryland State University, USA. The prestigious recognition was awarded during the India Intellectual Conclave 2025, held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, academicians, and business leaders from across the country. The honorary doctorate acknowledges Shivam Agarwal’s outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, community development, and social impact through his multifaceted ventures.

Starting his journey over 16 years ago as a street food vendor, Shivam Agarwal has emerged as the driving force behind a diverse group of businesses, with successful ventures spanning advertising, event management, international trade, logistics, and institutional supply chains. He is the Founder-Director and Managing Director of several companies, including Trinetran Brand Solution Pvt Ltd, Agarwal AdPro Pvt Ltd, Farm Fresh India Trading Co., SA Associates, and SAA Exports, among others.

What sets Shivam apart is not only his entrepreneurial vision but also his deep-rooted commitment to social welfare. Widely regarded as a socially committed changemaker, Shivam has actively supported education drives, relief initiatives, and small businesses, especially in Uttarakhand. His contributions also extend to civic duties, holding designations such as Deputy Sector Warden in the Civil Defence (Home Department, Uttarakhand Government), and active membership in numerous industry and policy-focused bodies, including India Think Council, Indian Industries Association, and Yi Uttarakhand Chapter.

Having pursued his schooling in Vadodara and MBA in Mumbai, Shivam returned to his roots in Dehradun, where lives with his wife and two daughters. His inspiring journey from modest beginnings to receiving an international academic honour reflects his unyielding dedication, humility, and purpose-driven leadership.