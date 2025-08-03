CM lays foundation stone of Integrated Rural Development Building in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the Gramya Vikas Bhawan, an integrated rural development complex worth Rs 58.32 crores, at an event held in Danda Nooriwala on Sahastradhara Road, here, today. On the occasion, he also participated in a symbolic plantation drive by planting a sapling within the premises.

Conveying his felicitations on the launch of the Rural Development Department’s new building, Dhami emphasised on its significance in consolidating flagship schemes and services under a single roof. He stated that the facility would become a pivotal centre for implementing rural development programmes and promoting inclusive growth across the state.

The CM pointed out that the government has been promoting indigenous livelihoods through the ‘One District, Two Products’ initiative while simultaneously elevating Uttarakhand’s traditional products on national and international platforms through the ‘House of Himalayas’ brand. He shared that preparations are underway to export these products globally, with a projected turnover of Rs 25 crores by 2027. This, he said, would enhance sustainable employment opportunities for thousands of youth, women, and members of self-help groups across the state.

Dhami further elaborated on progressive schemes such as the State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, the newly introduced tourism and film policies, the Homestay scheme, the ‘Wed in Uttarakhand’ campaign, and the Solar Self-Employment initiative. He claimed that these measures are strengthening the rural economy and giving remote areas a unique identity. The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, he claimed, is transforming the lives of women by fostering financial independence, while the Rural Business Incubator Centre is nurturing rural entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Dhami also underlined the comprehensive development across tourism sectors including spiritual, adventure, eco, wellness, agricultural and cinematic tourism. He mentioned that India’s first Yoga Policy had been launched to position Uttarakhand as the global hub of Yoga. The recognition of four villages, Jakhol, Harshil, Gunji and Supi, with the Best Tourism Village award by the Union Ministry of Tourism was cited as testimony to the state’s growing reputation in rural tourism.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in rural uplift, Dhami affirmed that under his leadership, the state has witnessed unprecedented progress in rural development. He referred to central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, MGNREGA, National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachhta Abhiyan as instrumental in socio-economic transformation of rural landscapes. He reiterated the state’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.

The CM also mentioned Sarkot village in Gairsain, adopted by the government to serve as a model of integrated development. He claimed that the residents of Sarkot are making remarkable strides in animal husbandry, mushroom cultivation, homestays and millet production. Dhami praised the election of 21-year-old Priyanka Negi as the youngest public representative in the state and expressed his intention to invite her for discussions on furthering rural development initiatives across villages.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi expressed confidence that the construction of the building would be completed swifty and that asserted that under Dhami’s leadership, schemes are not merely inaugurated ceremonially but actively actualised. He shared that the building will be constructed in traditional hill architecture and will operate entirely on solar energy. Joshi also highlighted the achievements of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme under which 1.65 lakh women have attained financial empowerment. He added that, under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, 30,678 individuals have been trained, and nearly 19,600 have secured employment.

MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Secretary Radhika Jha, Additional Secretaries Abhishek Rohela, Anuradha Pal and Jharna Kamthan, along with officials from the Rural Development Department, were also present.